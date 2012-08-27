Kristin Chenoweth to Cohost 'Anderson Live' Premiere
Actress Kristin Chenoweth has been announced as the guest cohost for the second season premiere of Anderson Live on Sept. 10.
As part of its revamped format, the Anderson Cooper-hosted syndie talk show will feature a different cohost every day. Other cohosts scheduled are
Goldie Hawn, Kelly Osbourne, Cyndi Lauper, Howie Mandel, Erin Andrews, D.L. Hughley and Kellie Pickler.
"We've got a lot of fun, great things planned for the new season. I am really excited to be joined by daily cohosts and look forward to switching to a live format, which allows us more freedom to cover topical issues as well as connect more with the viewer at home," said Cooper.
