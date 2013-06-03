'Kris' to Premiere July 15 in Five Fox Markets
Twentieth's six-week test of its new talk show, Kris,
starring Kardashian mom Kris Jenner, is set to launch Monday, July 15, in five
Fox-owned markets.
Those markets include WNYW New York, where the show will air
at 11 a.m., and KTTV Los Angeles, where it will air at 3 p.m. Fox said on
Monday that the show also will air on KMSP Minneapolis at noon, KSAZ Phoenix at
11 a.m. and KDFW Dallas at 3 p.m.
Kris
will be a one-hour talk strip hosted by Jenner and focusing on a range of
daytime topics, including celebrity guests, fashion and beauty trends, as well
as a mix of lifestyle topics. The show will be produced by Twentieth Television
and shot in Los Angeles, on an Anton Goss-designed set that looks a lot like
Jenner's own home.
