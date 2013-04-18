Kris Jenner Talk Show to Premiere July 15

Twentieth Television's

new talk show hosted by Kris Jenner will begin its six-week test on July 15, it

was announced Thursday. The show will run on Fox-owned stations FOX 5 New York

and FOX 11 Los Angeles, with more to be announced.

Twentieth has also

named Robert Lifton executive producer. Lifton most recently created and

oversaw E!'s weekday program Daily 10,

and had produced Best Damn Sports Show

Period on Fox Sports Network. He has also worked on Bravo's Property Envy, premiering later this

year, Access Hollywood and ESPN SportsCenter.

"With a background that spans both entertainment and sports

television, Robert is the ideal choice to oversee the launch of Kris," said Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming

and development, Twentieth Television. "His expertise with pop culture and

celebrities and his background in entertainment sports television will bring a

high-octane pace and energy to each episode of Kris."