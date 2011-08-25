Kris Jenner Headed to 'The Talk'

Kris Jenner, matriarch of the Kardashian clan, has signed on to join CBS' The Talk for two weeks early in the season and then is being eyed as a potential fill-in for Sharon Osbourne, according to sources.

Comedian Sheryl Underwood, who appears regularly on Steve Harvey's syndicated radio show, is being added as a co-host for the start of the season and could eventually become a regular. Underwood also hosts her own show on Jamie Foxx's Sirius satellite radio channel, Foxxhole, and formerly was a frequent guest on Tom Joyner's syndicated radio program.

CBS declined to comment.

Deadline.com first reported that Jenner and Underwood would be appearing on the panel-based talk show, which also includes Julie Chen, wife of CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, and creator Sara Gilbert. Two of the show's other panelists, Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete, are not expected to return for the show's second season, and the studio is continuing to look for hosts to permanently replace them.

The Talk, which is executive produced by John Redmann, takes on topics surrounding motherhood, as well as current and pop-culture-based issues of the day.