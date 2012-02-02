Kridos Joins Lake as Executive Producer of Twentieth's 'Ricki Lake'

Lisa Kridos will executive produce Twentieth's The Ricki Lake Show alongside the host herself, Ricki Lake.

"It's rare to find a savvy producer who is intuitive, creative and has a refreshingly genuine point-of-view," said Lake in a statement. "Lisa is a powerhouse executive with razor-sharp instincts and an unparalleled vision for what is going to be a groundbreaking talk show experience. I am excited to be working together on this project."

For the past 15 years, Kridos has been the executive producer of Good Day LA, Los Angeles' top morning show. She's also been a creator, consultant, writer and executive producer for the past 30 years, and she has a Masters degree in television and communication from Loyola Marymount University.

Ricki Lake is sold in 93% of the country, including all of the top 50 markets, for a September premiere.