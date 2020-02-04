KRGV-TV Signs Exclusive Ratings Deal with Comscore

KRGV-TV, a station in market number 83, which covers Harlingen, Weslaco, Brownsville and McAllen, Texas signed a long-term exclusive agreement to get audience measurement from Comscore.

The station will get local TV ratings, advanced audience data and information about automotive and political markets.

“Comscore’s stable measurement currency offers significant benefits to our news, marketing and sales teams,” said John Kittleman, general manager of KRGV. “Being able to utilize Comscore’s massive database—with an average of more than 2,000 measured homes in every zip code in our market—is key in accurately measuring a market as diverse as ours. Their advanced automotive and political audiences will play a key role in helping us drive real-world results for ourselves and our clients in these two most-critical verticals.”

Comscore competes with Nielsen to provide stations with local market ratings.

“Comscore is very excited to be welcoming KRGV-TV to the Comscore family with this partnership,” said Steve Walsh, executive VP of local markets at Comscore. “We are eager to help drive revenue and profitability for both them and their clients through better, more representative, more actionable audience measurement.”