Kravitz's Firm to Design 'Latifah' Set

The Lenny Kravitz-led design firm of Kravitz Design Inc. is

creating the set for Sony Pictures Television's new talker, The Queen

Latifah Show, premiering Sept. 16. The show will film in front of a live

audience in a newly refurbished soundstage on the Sony lot in Culver City,

Calif.

"It's a thrill to be designing the set for The Queen

Latifah Show," said Kravitz in a statement. "This is the first

time Kravitz Design has created an environment for television, which makes it a

very exciting project for us. The set reflects Latifah's personality and spirit

and will be an inviting, comfortable space for her guests, studio audience and

viewers. I never thought of designing for television but I suppose growing up

in a TV studio watching my mother has come full circle."

The set that Kravitz's firm is designing for The Queen

Latifah Show will include "bold architectural features and employ an

elegant mix of materials including refined metal screens, warm woods, and

organic marbles. These design elements together with an eclectic mix of

furnishings create a warm and inviting environment," according to SPT.

"Lenny is not only an incredible musician but an

incredible designer, and I almost can't believe he is designing the set for my

show," said host Queen Latifah, also in a statement. "I can't wait

for people to see it."

"Lenny and his Kravitz Design team are designing a set

that exceeds everything we ever thought possible for daytime television,"

said Jada Pinkett-Smith, who is an executive producer and partner with her

husband Will Smith and James Lassiter in Overbrook Entertainment. Sony,

Overbrook and Flavor Unit Entertainment, the production company of Queen

Latifah and her business partner Shakim Compere, are co-producing the show.

"Their creation blew us away!" Pinkett-Smith said.

Kravitz is perhaps best known as a rock star and

style icon, but also stars in the popular Hunger Games film trilogy as

Katniss Everdeen's revolutionary stylist, Cinna. As one of Kravitz's separate

creative endeavors, the New York City-based Kravitz Design Inc. provides

commercial and residential design services, as well as product development and

branding.