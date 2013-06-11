Kravitz's Firm to Design 'Latifah' Set
The Lenny Kravitz-led design firm of Kravitz Design Inc. is
creating the set for Sony Pictures Television's new talker, The Queen
Latifah Show, premiering Sept. 16. The show will film in front of a live
audience in a newly refurbished soundstage on the Sony lot in Culver City,
Calif.
"It's a thrill to be designing the set for The Queen
Latifah Show," said Kravitz in a statement. "This is the first
time Kravitz Design has created an environment for television, which makes it a
very exciting project for us. The set reflects Latifah's personality and spirit
and will be an inviting, comfortable space for her guests, studio audience and
viewers. I never thought of designing for television but I suppose growing up
in a TV studio watching my mother has come full circle."
The set that Kravitz's firm is designing for The Queen
Latifah Show will include "bold architectural features and employ an
elegant mix of materials including refined metal screens, warm woods, and
organic marbles. These design elements together with an eclectic mix of
furnishings create a warm and inviting environment," according to SPT.
"Lenny is not only an incredible musician but an
incredible designer, and I almost can't believe he is designing the set for my
show," said host Queen Latifah, also in a statement. "I can't wait
for people to see it."
"Lenny and his Kravitz Design team are designing a set
that exceeds everything we ever thought possible for daytime television,"
said Jada Pinkett-Smith, who is an executive producer and partner with her
husband Will Smith and James Lassiter in Overbrook Entertainment. Sony,
Overbrook and Flavor Unit Entertainment, the production company of Queen
Latifah and her business partner Shakim Compere, are co-producing the show.
"Their creation blew us away!" Pinkett-Smith said.
Kravitz is perhaps best known as a rock star and
style icon, but also stars in the popular Hunger Games film trilogy as
Katniss Everdeen's revolutionary stylist, Cinna. As one of Kravitz's separate
creative endeavors, the New York City-based Kravitz Design Inc. provides
commercial and residential design services, as well as product development and
branding.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.