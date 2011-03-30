Koondel Adds SVP of CBS' Corporate Licensing and Distribution to Title

Scott Koondel has added the title and duties of senior vice president of corporate licensing and distribution for CBS Corp. to his existing position of president of distribution for CBS Television Distribution.

In this new role, Koondel will "work closely with CBS divisions to optimize the value of domestic distribution agreements for CBS-owned content, as well as content for which CBS has obtained format and distribution rights," said CBS in a statement. He will report to Joseph Ianniello, executive vice president and chief financial officer of CBS Corp., but will continue to report to John Nogawski, president of CBS Television Distribution with regard to his duties regarding cable and digital distribution of CBS content.

"We are pleased to promote Scott into this new, expanded role," said Ianniello in a statement. "While heading up sales efforts for our off-network programming, Scott has consistently shown his ability to demonstrate to distributors the significant value of our current and library programming. Given his success during that time, there has been a natural progression toward selling our content to an increasing number of emerging online platforms and services. I look forward to Scott's contributions as CBS continues to capitalize on this fast-growing marketplace."

"Scott is one of the best distribution guys in the business, and the relationships he has built throughout the television community have been key to our growth," said Nogawski, also in a statement. "He has been a terrific leader for CBS Television Distribution, and I'm confident that his many qualities will serve him and CBS Corp. well in this newly expanded role."

Koondel has been with CBS since 1994, when he joined Paramount as Eastern Division Manager in New York. He was promoted to vice president of off-network television sales in 1997, and named senior vice president and national sales manager in 1999, which was the year that Viacom, Paramount's owner, acquired CBS.

In January 2006, CBS separated from Viacom and in September 2006, CBS Paramount Domestic Television merged with King World to form CBS Television Distribution. In October 2006, Koondel was named CTD's executive vice president of off-network, cable and interactive media. He was promoted to president of distribution in September 2008.