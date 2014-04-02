Koeppen To Head Fox International Channels For Europe & Africa

Fox International Channels (FIC) has named Jan Koeppen president of its European and African services.

Koeppen, who had been COO for 21st Century Fox, Europe and Asia since April 2009, will be based in London and oversee the 94 television and online services in 88 countries that make up FIC’s portfolio across Europe and Africa.

FIC Europe and Africa’s revenues exceed $1 billion He will report to Hernan Lopez, president and CEO of Fox International Channels and will begin his new role in April.

“It is a time of great opportunity in our business and we are excited to have someone of Jan’s insight and experience join FIC’s global leadership team,” said Lopez in a statement. “Jan has created enormous value for multiple divisions of 21st Century Fox and I am looking forward to having him run our Europe & Africa business.”