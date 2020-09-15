Kochava Signs Up For Univision Voter Campaign

Data and technology company Kochava has signed up for Univision’s Vota Conmigo multi-platform voter registration campaign.

Kochava’s SmartLink enables viewers to scan QR codes in content on Univision networks and get connected to the Vota Conmigo portal, where they can register, learn about mail-in ballots, early voting and find polling places.

“Partnering with Univision on this campaign is a historical moment and convergence of time and technology,” said Charles Manning, founder and CEO at Kochava. “Our combined ability to drive awareness and action through multiple screens reaching millions of people is unprecedented.”

Univision’s #VotaConmigo encourages voter registration and turnout in the upcoming U.S. presidential election through a series of PSAs, virtual phone banks, town halls and special programming on Univision’s networks, local television and radio stations, and digital properties.

“We remain focused on providing the 32 million eligible Latino voters all the necessary information they will need in order to cast their ballot in November,” said Ron Estrada, senior VP, head of government relations and corporate Social Responsibility at Univision. “Kochava’s innovative technology allows us to amplify the ‘Vota Conmigo’ message in a way that is seamless and easily accessible.”