Kimberly Van Scoy, WXII Greensboro Anchor, Departing for Health Reasons

Kimberly Van Scoy, anchor at WXII Greensboro, is “stepping away” from the station, WXII said, to focus on her health. She was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2020 and has been on leave since March 2022.

“Kimberly is a part of our family; we love her and support her decision to prioritize her health and family,” said WXII 12 President and General Manager Michelle Butt. “While, selfishly, we want her at WXII 12, all of us know this is what’s best for someone we hold so dear.”

Van Scoy joined the station, which is owned by Hearst Television, in 1998. She began on early evening news and moved to mornings in 2003. She worked in the a.m. at WXII until going on leave in summer 2020. When she returned, Van Scoy anchored the noon and 5 p.m. news.

“After much prayer and the support of station management, I have decided to step away from the station I love,” she said. “I feel fortunate to have worked at the station all these years, with not just great journalists, but truly great people.”

From Memphis, Van Scoy is also WXII 12’s medical reporter.

“Kimberly is beloved by her co-workers and the viewers who have watched her throughout her 24-year career in the Triad,” said WXII 12 News Director Lisa Fulk. “She is a wonderful, caring journalist and always brought strong leadership and team spirit to the newsroom. We will miss her joyful presence but will stand by her side now and in the years to come as she faces this fight.” ■