Michelle Butt Named WXII Winston-Salem GM

Michelle Butt, WBAL Baltimore news director, has been named president and general manager of Hearst TV’s WXII Greensboro-Winston Salem. She succeeds Hank Price, who is moving to Birmingham to run Hearst TV’s recently acquired WVTM. Butt had been news director at WXII for three years.

“Michelle is a highly successful Hearst news executive and has done outstanding work for our company at three market-leading stations,” said Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television. “Her depth of experience and connection to the Triad area will enable us to continue to build upon WXII’s success as a leading provider of quality news and local programming.”

WBAL and WXII are NBC affiliates.

Butt’s positions have also included assistant news director at WTAE Pittsburgh and producer and executive producer at WRAL. While in Baltimore she also oversaw news at WBAL-AM.