Killeen, Hommell join Murphy as co-EPs on 'Nate'

Peter Killeen and Robin Hommel have been named co-executive

producers of Sony's The Nate Berkus Show,

joining EP Terry Murphy.

"Peter and Robin are passionate about giving viewers the

tools to help them love the lives they live," said Murphy in a statement."And I'm thrilled about having the combined

force of veterans like Peter and Robin working together as we continue to build

what we believe is the next generation of talk."

Killeen comes to Nate from NBCU's Martha Stewart where he was senior supervising producer. He started

as a writer on Warner Bros.' Rosie O'Donnell.

Hommell was promoted from her previous position as senior

supervising producer on Nate.

Previously, Hommell was a senior producer on CBS Television Distribution's Rachael Ray. Both Rachael and Nate are

spin-offs of the Harpo-produced Oprah.

Hommell's previous producer credits include Martha, The Jane Pauley Show and Queen Latifah.Robin started her syndication career at The Montel Williams Show as a production

assistant and where she rose to senior producer over her eight years there.She has also contributed to series on the

Discovery Channel, Fox News and NBC.



Sony's Nate Berkus premiered on Monday, Sept. 13 to a 1.2 rating/4 share household average among the weighted metered markets. National ratings for the show's first week come out tomorrow (Sept. 28).

