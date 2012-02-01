'KickinKitchen.TV' Kicks Off on NYC Life

New York City's NYC Life is launching KickinKitchen.TV, a multimedia comedy about four teenagers who create and star in their own musical cooking show.

The series is premiering both on channel 25 as well as in New York City taxicabs. On NYC Life, the show will air five times a week, on Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays at 11 a.m., Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 10 a.m. The show also will air online at www.kickinkitchen.tv.

KickinKitchen.TV is aimed at kids 8 to 12 years old and was created and executive produced by Natasha Lance Rogoff, previously the executive producer of Sesame Street.

"We think our concept will help educate teens about the importance of healthy eating and fitness using innovative entertainment and an interactive approach," said Rogoff in a statement.

KickinKitchen.TV is produced by KidsCOOK Productions, which was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass.