KHBS-KHOG Fort Smith, Arkansas, Premieres 4 P.M. News in August

KHBS-KHOG Fort Smith-Fayetteville (Arkansas) premieres an hourlong newscast at 4 p.m. weekdays starting Monday, August 5. Anchors on 40/29 News at 4 are Allison Wise, Lakyra Banks and Brandon Evans, along with chief meteorologist Darby Bybee.

“We’re committed to giving viewers comprehensive news at 4 p.m.,” KHBS-KHOG president and general manager Bruce Barkley said. “Every day, we’ll deliver a substantial, fast-paced one-hour newscast filled with local stories and accurate forecasts delivered by our award-winning team of journalists.“

The new lineup sees The Kelly Clarkson Show move to 3 p.m. and The Jennifer Hudson Show shift to The Arkansas CW, a KHBS-KHOG subchannel, at noon.

“40/29 News at 4 is one more way for our talented journalists to report local stories happening every afternoon and provide even more of the area’s most accurate forecasts,” KHBS-KHOG news director Colleen Clement said.

Part of Hearst Television, KHBS-KHOG is known as ABC 40/29. The DMA is Nielsen’s No. 97.