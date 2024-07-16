KHBS-KHOG Fort Smith, Arkansas, Premieres 4 P.M. News in August
‘Kelly Clarkson’ and ‘Jennifer Hudson’ make room for local programming
KHBS-KHOG Fort Smith-Fayetteville (Arkansas) premieres an hourlong newscast at 4 p.m. weekdays starting Monday, August 5. Anchors on 40/29 News at 4 are Allison Wise, Lakyra Banks and Brandon Evans, along with chief meteorologist Darby Bybee.
“We’re committed to giving viewers comprehensive news at 4 p.m.,” KHBS-KHOG president and general manager Bruce Barkley said. “Every day, we’ll deliver a substantial, fast-paced one-hour newscast filled with local stories and accurate forecasts delivered by our award-winning team of journalists.“
The new lineup sees The Kelly Clarkson Show move to 3 p.m. and The Jennifer Hudson Show shift to The Arkansas CW, a KHBS-KHOG subchannel, at noon.
“40/29 News at 4 is one more way for our talented journalists to report local stories happening every afternoon and provide even more of the area’s most accurate forecasts,” KHBS-KHOG news director Colleen Clement said.
Part of Hearst Television, KHBS-KHOG is known as ABC 40/29. The DMA is Nielsen’s No. 97.
Michael Malone is content director at B+C and Multichannel News. He joined B+C in 2005 and has covered network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television, including writing the "Local News Close-Up" market profiles. He also hosted the podcasts "Busted Pilot" and "Series Business." His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The L.A. Times, The Boston Globe and New York magazine.