Kevin Frazier Named ‘The Insider' Co-Anchor

Kevin Frazier has been named the new co-anchor for The Insider, effective immediately, by Linda Bell Blue, executive producer Entertainment Tonight and The Insider. He will anchor alongside Lara Spencer.

Frazier's previous credits include being the host of ESPN's SportsCenter, NBA Shoot Around and Fastbreak Tuesday. He joined Entertainment Tonight in 2004, where he served as co-anchor of the weekend show and as a correspondent.

"Kevin

has been an integral part of the ET/Insider family for seven years. He

is one of the most respected correspondents in entertainment news with

incredible sources and connections that will be put to good use as

co-anchor of The Insider," said Bell Blue.

Chris Jacobs was also announced as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight on Monday. Previously a correspondent for The Insider, Jacobs had been with the show since 2010. He has also served as co-host of TLC's Overhaulin'.