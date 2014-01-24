Keshet Sells 'Rising Star' In Argentina

In the run-up to what promises to be a strong format sales business in Latin America at NATPE starting on Jan. 27, Keshet International has announced that it has sold its interactive singing talent show format Rising Star to the major Argentine broadcaster Telefe.

The broadcast is planning to produce 24, 90-minute episodes for debut in the fall of 2014.

In announcing the deal, Dario Turovelzky, programming manager, at Telefe praised the originality of the format and its multiplatform technology in a statement. “We are certain that it will generate great expectations and will be successful in continuing to strengthen the relationship with our audience through innovative platforms,” he said.

The deal is the second in Latin America for the show, which has also been sold to ABC in the U.S. and to 20-plus other broadcasters around the world.