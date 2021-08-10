Kerry Kennedy Promoted to Executive VP at ABC Entertainment, Disney TV Unscripted

Kerry Kennedy has been promoted to executive VP, business affairs at ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Unscripted.

In her expanded role, Kennedy will add business affairs management for Walt Disney Television Alternative, a newly formed unit, as well as ABC Entertainment. She’ll oversee dealmaking and negotiations for development and production of pilots, series and specials in all day parts. She’ll also design and implement deal strategies and help manage budgets at the network and studio.

“Kerry is a brilliant business mind whose inventive and innovative strategies, inherent insight, and strong relationships have been invaluable to our success,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “As we look toward the future, we are confident that her love of television and keen intuition will continue to drive ABC forward and serve us well as we secure, develop and produce the most compelling scripted and unscripted content.”

Kennedy joined ABC in 2002 as a program attorney. She became VP of business affairs for ABC Entertainment in 2006 and senior VP in 2011. She was appointed head of business affairs in 2017 and added responsibility for the cable network Freeform later that year.

Before ABC, Kennedy was founder and COO of I’m Right You’re Wrong, an entertainment and social networking company. Before that she was an associate at Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

“It’s inspiring to be in the company of talented and accomplished executives steering the next phase of programming for ABC, and I’m honored to be part of the new alternative production unit that will serve as a driving force to grow our direct-to-consumer business,” said Kennedy. “I extend my thanks to Dana Walden and Craig Erwich for their support, and I am grateful to my remarkable team – I couldn’t do any of this without each of them.”