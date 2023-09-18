Kenneth Moton Joins WTTG Washington as Anchor

Kenneth Moton has joined WTTG Washington, known as Fox 5 DC, as an evening and late-news anchor. He begins September 25 and will anchor the weekday 6 p.m. newscast with Angie Goff, and 11 p.m. news with Marina Marraco. He will also report for other Fox 5 newscasts.

Moton spent the last year as a media consultant at Actum. Before that, he was an anchor and correspondent for ABC News in Washington. Previously, he was a reporter at WPVI Philadelphia, WFTV Orlando, Florida, and News 14 Carolina (now Spectrum News 1 North Carolina).

Fox Television Stations owns WTTG-WDCA Washington.

“Kenneth is a dynamite journalist whose integrity and personality will shine on Fox 5,” VP and news director Paul McGonagle said. “I can’t wait for him to start.”

Moton began his career at WLTX Columbia, South Carolina.

“There’s no place like the DMV [DC, Maryland, Virginia] and there’s no station like Fox 5,” said Moton. “Joining their diverse and talented team allows me to continue my dedication to telling people’s stories, reporting on what is happening in the community, and being a trustworthy voice for viewers. This is going to be fun.”