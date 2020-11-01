Angie Goff Promoted to Evening Anchor at WTTG

WTTG-TV, the Fox station in Washington, D.C., promoted Angie Goff to anchor of its evening newscasts.

Starting Nov. 30, Goff will anchor Fox 5 News at 10 p.m. on weekdays with Jim Lokay and the Fox 5 at 6 p.m. newscast alongside Blake McCoy.

She is replacing Shawn Yancy, who left the station after 19 years last month.

Goff will continue to co-anchor the 5 a 4 p.m. show with McCoy and will remain one of the rotating panelists on the station’s Like It Or Not program, which airs weeknights at 7 p.m.

Angie is tireless and her energy is infectious. She has proven herself in every newscast, and we’re confident her new permanent home at 10 p.m. will be the best fit yet,” said Paul McGonagle, VP and news director at WTTG.

Goff joined WTTG in July 2019 as co-anchor of 5 at 4 p.m., as a daily panelist on Like It Or Not, and a reporter for the Fox 5 News at 10 p.m.

In March she became a fill-in on the station's morning show, Good Day D.C., while also anchoring the 4 p.m. newscast.

Before WTTG, Golf was with WRC-TV, the NBC station in Washington. She also contributed to NBC’s Today and filled in as a host for Early Today and MSNBC. Previously she worked as a reporter for WIS-TV, Columbia, S.C., and WMEG-TV, Sioux City.

She also has a podcast, The Oh My Goff Show.

“Now that I’ve had the pleasure of waking up with our viewers and giving them a chance to get to know me better, I look forward to transitioning the focus of my energy on continuing our momentum in the evenings,” Goff said.