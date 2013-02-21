Kendall Named EP of CTD's 'Arsenio Hall'
Neal Kendall has been named executive producer of CBS
Television Distribution's new late-night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show,
said Maureen FitzPatrick, CTD's executive VP of programming and development.
Arsenio Hall will debut for the second time in
syndication on Sept. 9, 2013.
Kendall has plenty of late-night and talk producing
experience, having worked on such shows as PBS' TheTavis Smiley
Show, where he's spent the past decade, as well as on NBC's Later,
CBS' The Late Late Show with Tom Snyder
and CNN's Larry King Live.
The Arsenio Hall Show is produced by Eye Productions Inc., and
distributed by CBS Television Distribution, in association with Arsenio Hall
Communications Ltd. and Octagon Entertainment Productions. Kendall is repped by
APA.
