Kendall Named EP of CTD's 'Arsenio Hall'

Neal Kendall has been named executive producer of CBS

Television Distribution's new late-night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show,

said Maureen FitzPatrick, CTD's executive VP of programming and development.





Arsenio Hall will debut for the second time in

syndication on Sept. 9, 2013.





Kendall has plenty of late-night and talk producing

experience, having worked on such shows as PBS' TheTavis Smiley

Show, where he's spent the past decade, as well as on NBC's Later,

CBS' The Late Late Show with Tom Snyder

and CNN's Larry King Live.



The Arsenio Hall Show is produced by Eye Productions Inc., and

distributed by CBS Television Distribution, in association with Arsenio Hall

Communications Ltd. and Octagon Entertainment Productions. Kendall is repped by

APA.