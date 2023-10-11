Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Set for Interview at Paley Center

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' is co-hosted by Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, hosts of morning program Live with Kelly and Mark, put on a show after dark when they sit for a PaleyFest event in New York October 11.

Albert Bianchini, executive producer of Live with Kelly and Mark, will moderate the panel. David Muir, anchor of ABC World News Tonight and co-anchor on 20/20, was scheduled to interview the pair but is in Israel.

The panel happens at the Paley Center in Manhattan.

Ripa and Consuelos are married. Consuelos came on the show in April, when Ryan Seacrest departed. Ripa is an executive producer in addition to hosting.

Guests at the event will see what the Paley Center calls “a special screening” selected by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A. Members of the Paley’s President’s Circle, and Patron members, can attend a reception before the event and chat with Ripa and Consuelos.

WABC New York, part of ABC Owned Television Stations, produces Live with Kelly and Mark. Michael Gelman is executive producer.

Ripa became a host in 2001. Her cohosts have included Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan.

Tamron Hall, host and executive producer of her eponymous show, is the PaleyFest featured guest October 12, along with Quiana Burns, executive producer and showrunner. Robin Roberts, co-anchor, Good Morning America, moderates.

Margaret Brennan, moderator of Face the Nation on CBS, was to be interviewed by Lesley Stahl, 60 Minutes correspondent, October 13. That event will not happen due to CBS News covering the events in Israel.