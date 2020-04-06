'Kelly Clarkson' Adds Original Segments Starting April 6

Starting Monday, NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show is adding content created from Clarkson’s ranch in Montana, where she is sheltering with her family, into episodes that were taped prior to the show’s pausing production in March.

Each episode will include a “Message from Montana,” as well as a Kellyoke segment that features Clarkson singing from her home (her bathroom, to be specific) during the lockdown.

The show also has extended its first-season run, with “Summer Studio Sessions” launching in June. These new episodes will be taped at a recording studio in Los Angeles and not in front of a live studio audience.

The Kellyoke segments will feature songs such as Kenny Rogers’ “Sweet Music Man” and Mariah Carey’s “Vanishing” (below).

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A03THpiG4Cw[/embed][embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpfuIOUoLSU[/embed]

Episodes of the show in the next two months will feature these segments as well as remote interviews with celebrity guests such as Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick from the Universal movie Trolls World Tour, which is premiering as a digital rental on Friday, April 10, instead of theatrically due to the pandemic.

Clarkson also will premiere her new single “I Dare You” on Thursday, April 16.

Other upcoming episodes will feature Clarkson covering Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” and Macy Gray’s “Relating to a Psychopath,” as well as more celebrity interviews and signature show segments.

Kelly Clarkson joins other syndicated shows -- such as Disney's Live with Kelly and Ryan and Tamron Hall, and CTD's Rachael Ray -- that are creating content from home as they remain out of production with everyone sheltering at home during the pandemic.

Related: 'Rachael Ray' Offers New Episodes Shot From Her Home

The Kelly Clarkson Show is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution with Alex Duda serving as executive producer and showrunner. Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, are also executive producers.