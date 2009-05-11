Kellison Takes ‘Bonnie Hunt’ Reins

Daniel Kellison, former executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live and Rosie O’Donnell, has been named executive producer of Warner Bros.’ syndicated strip, The Bonnie Hunt Show.

"Daniel's broad experience and his tremendous creativity and comedic chops will help elevate the show as we enter into its second season," said Hilary Estey McLoughlin, president of Warner Bros.’ Telepictures Productions. "Daniel has a proven track record in daytime and late night and a shared sensibility with Bonnie whose authenticity, relatability and spontaneous humor will create a winning combination for our sophomore season."

Hunt, Don Lake and Jim Paratore all remain executive producers on the show as well. The show’s former executive producer and showrunner, David Perler, is departing.

Kellison began his talk show career at Late Night and the Late Show with David Letterman. In 1996, he left Letterman to launch, co-create and executive produce Telepictures’ talk show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show. He’s also produced, wrote and co-created some of Comedy Central's hit shows, The Man Show and Crank Yankers.

In 2003, Kellison co-created and executive produced ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. Jimmy Kimmel Live continues to be produced by Jackhole Industries, Kellison's production company with Jimmy Kimmel and Adam Carolla.

Most recently, Kellison was executive consultant on the launch of Bonnie Hunt.