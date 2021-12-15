Keke Palmer Hosts ‘Foodtastic’ on Disney Plus

Keke Palmer hosts competition series Foodtastic, which premieres December 15 on Disney Plus. The show sees artists craft Disney-inspired sculptures out of food. There are 11 episodes. Each one is rooted in Disney intellectual property.

Disney Plus calls the show “an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, these everyday items are transformed into works of art.”

Each episode sees three teams create food sculptures that tell a Disney story. Amirah Kassem, founder of Flour Shop, and Benny Rivera, founder of NYC’s City Cakes, are the “food art experts” on the show.

Palmer is in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney Plus. She hosted the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards and hosts GMA3: Strahan, Sarah and Keke on ABC.

Unused food from each competition is donated to food banks.

Foodtastic is produced by Endemol Shine North America. Palmer executive produces with Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman. ■