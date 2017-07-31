Keith Hopkins Named Nexstar Senior VP of Distribution

Nexstar Media Group has named Keith Hopkins to the new position of senior VP of distribution.



Hopkins will work with group-level leaders overseeing local content distribution initiatives and affiliate relations, Nexstar said. That includes negotiating carriage agreements with traditional MVPDs and over-the-top distributors.



He also will be responsible for identifying new revenue opportunities related to distribution, rights, contract compliance and new entrants, Nexstar said.



Hopkins assumes the new role Sept. 1.



He will join Nexstar from Tribune Media, where, as VP of affiliate sales and marketing, he negotiated carriage agreements for the group’s TV stations and WGN America. Before that, he was senior director of affiliate sales and marketing for the Pac-12 Networks.