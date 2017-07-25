Nexstar Taking Washington-Area WHAG Regional

In an effort to further its regional appeal, Nexstar Media is expanding and rebranding WHAG, the independent station based in Hagerstown, Md., the company announced Tuesday.

From now on the station will be identified as WDVM, a change meant to reflect its new focus on serving a four-state area—central and western Maryland, northern Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania and West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, Nexstar said.

Nexstar has invested roughly $1 million expanding the station’s news operations, as well as cable and satellite distribution in Maryland and Virginia. The station has expanded its reach to 960,000 new viewers in those states, Nexstar said.

In turn, WDVM is now producing localized newscasts. The station produces NOVA News for Northern Virginia viewers. Maryland residents get I-270 News.

Additional digital content will be produced for the station’s new digital platform, www.localDVM.com, Nexstar said. The expansion also has lead to new marketing and sales hires, Nexstar said.