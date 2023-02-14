Keith Hernandez Inks Three-Year Extension to Broadcast Mets Games

Keith Hernandez has signed a three-year deal with SNY to remain in the broadcast booth of the New York Mets. His previous contract expired when the 2022 season ended.

Hernandez shares the booth with Gary Cohen and Ron Darling. Hernandez’s new contract keeps the trio together for 18 consecutive seasons as of the upcoming season. MLB.com reported that the 18-year partnership is a Mets record, surpassing the team’s original broadcast trio of Lindsey Nelson, Bob Murphy and Ralph Kiner, who were together from 1962 to 1978.

An analyst known for his candor and wit, Hernandez began broadcasting Mets games for MSG Networks in 1999 and joined SNY when it launched in 2006. Hernandez was a post-season analyst at Fox Sports in 2017. He also played himself in an episode of Seinfeld, titled “The Boyfriend,” in season three.

Hernandez, who is 69, played first base for the St. Louis Cardinals 1974 to 1983, the Mets from 1983 to 1989 and the Cleveland Indians in 1990. He had his No. 17 retired by the Mets last season.

Hernandez, Cohen and Darling will be in the booth in Florida when the Mets’ spring training opener happens February 25. ■