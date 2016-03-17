KDVR Denver Adding 11 a.m. Newscast, Extending Morning Newscast

Related: Stations Expand Coverage With Facebook Live

KDVR Denver is debuting a weekday 11 a.m. newscast on April 11 and extending its Good Day Colorado morning newscast by 30 minutes.

The additional local news will give the Tribune Media-owned Fox affiliate a total of 44.5 hours a week, 9.5 more than any other Denver station. Combined with sister CW station KWGN, the pair will broadcast 69.5 hours of local news weekly.

“The FOX31 team is committed to providing news when and where our viewers need it,”said Joan Barrett, KDVR and KWGN VP and general manager. “The earlier morning start and a mid-day newscast are ways we believe we can better serve Coloradans and we will continue to look for more opportunities in the future.”

Brooke Wagner and Kirk Yuhnke will anchor the new 4:30 a.m. half-hour of Good Day Colorado alongside meteorologist Greg Dutra and traffic anchor Ken Clark. Wagner, Yuhnke and Dutra will also serve as anchors of the 11 a.m. newscast.

“Morning news is becoming more and more important and a lot of people tune in early,” said Holly Gauntt, VP of news and digital content for KDVR and KWGN. “In order to be competitive and to give our viewers what they want, we need to start at 4:30 a.m. We also believe there is an appetite for mid-day news and we can easily deliver in the 11 a.m. time period.”