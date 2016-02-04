Joan Barrett Joins Tribune’s KDVR/KWGN in Denver as VP/GM

Tribune Broadcasting has tapped Joan Barrett as VP and general manager of Denver’s Fox affiliate KDVR and CW affiliate KWGN in Denver. Barrett, expected to join Tribune later this month, will supervise all facets of the stations, such as daily operations and strategic planning.

“Joan is the perfect fit for these stations, she is a proven leader and has shown a unique ability to innovate,” said Larry Wert, president of broadcast media, Tribune Media. “We look forward to her engagement and commitment to our employees, partners and viewers in Denver.”

Barrett previously oversaw a group of six Kansas television stations as president and general manager of Sunflower Broadcasting, Inc. (SBI), owned by Schurz Communications, which was acquired by Gray Television. She spent 11 years as general manager of CBS affiliate KWCH in Wichita.

In Denver, she will report to Kathy Clements, chief operations officer of Tribune Broadcasting.

“I am proud of all we have accomplished at SBI and now I am looking forward to joining Tribune Broadcasting,” Barrett said. “The combined strength of KDVR and KWGN uniquely positions us in the Denver market. I am looking forward to optimizing our strength to maximize our service to our viewers and customers in Colorado."