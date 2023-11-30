KDKA+ Debuts 8 P.M. News in Pittsburgh

KDKA+, sister station to KDKA Pittsburgh, premieres an 8 p.m. weekday newscast January 8. KDKA+ is the branding used by WPKD, a CBS-owned station that went independent in September after a run as a The CW affiliate.

Primetime News on KDKA+ is Pittsburgh’s first 8 p.m. newscast, according to KDKA.

Jessica Guay anchors and Ray Petelin provides weather coverage.

“We have a commitment to our community to keep them informed,” said Shawn Hoder, KDKA-TV VP and news director. “For the people of Southwestern Pennsylvania who are busy working long hours and taking care of their families, Primetime News on KDKA+ at 8 p.m. is the ideal time to sit down and catch up on the news of the day and look ahead to what’s coming up the rest of the week.”

Since going independent, KDKA+ has focused on local content, including high school and college football, Penguins pre-season hockey and local political debates.

“KDKA+ provides our region with a powerful platform to air quality programming, sports and entertainment,” said Chris Cotugno, KDKA president and general manager. “Now we are proud to add Primetime News on KDKA+ at 8 p.m. to an expanding lineup of in-demand local content that previously could not be found anywhere else.”