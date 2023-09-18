CBS-Owned Stations Pick Up NHL Games

The Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Pirates are skating away to CBS-owned stations in their home markets for select games.

KCAL Los Angeles will air six Los Angeles Kings NHL games this season, while KDKA Plus in Pittsburgh, also part of CBS News and Stations, will broadcast two Pittsburgh Penguins preseason hockey games.

Bally Sports West will produce the Kings telecasts on KCAL. Kings games were on KCAL, then known as KHJ, from 1967 to 1985, and in 1998-1999.

“Everyone at KCAL and CBS Los Angeles is honored to be reunited with the L.A. Kings,” Joel Vilmenay, KCBS-KCAL president and general manager. said. “We are excited to enter into this mutually beneficial relationship with the team, which includes helping the Kings expand their reach on television and in the community, and also establishing a new marketing relationship that benefits the team and also adds value to our stations. In addition to the game broadcasts, we look forward to airing several half-hour specials over the course of the season and providing comprehensive coverage in our local sportscasts. This truly is a win for all concerned, especially Kings fans.”

KDKA Plus, the on-air brand used by station WPKD Pittsburgh, will have the September 24 Penguins preseason game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, at 1 p.m. and the September 28 game with the Buffalo Sabres, at 7 p.m.

WPKD was The CW affiliate in Pittsburgh, known as WPCW, until it went independent September 1. It’s the sister station to CBS owned-and-operated KDKA.

“Partnering with the Pittsburgh Penguins — a world-class organization — is another shining example of KDKA-TV’s commitment to serving the people of southwestern Pennsylvania more and better local content,” KDKA president and general manager Chris Cotugno said. “This move provides our region with a powerful platform to host unique and in-demand content for our viewers. We plan to continue to seek opportunities to provide programming focused on local sports, programming and entertainment, in addition to creating original local content and KDKA-TV News to air on KDKA Plus.”

Other local sports programming on KDKA Plus includes Steel City High School Football Showcase on Friday nights and D3 College Football on Saturdays.