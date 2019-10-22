Cotugno Named KDKA-WPCW Pittsburgh General Manager

Chris Cotugno has been named vice president and general manager of KDKA-WPCW Pittsburgh, the CBS Television Stations' pair in DMA No. 24. He succeeds Jay Howell, who took over the CBS-owned stations in Los Angeles.

Cotugno has been with KDKA-WPCW for more than 17 years as director of sales.

“Chris has for many years been a major contributor to our continuing success in Pittsburgh, so it gives us great pleasure to recognize his talent and leadership abilities with this promotion,” said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. “We believe his deep roots in the market and strong relationships with clients, community partners and his colleagues will serve him well as he assumes responsibility for overseeing our legacy station in Pittsburgh and leading the expansion of our digital platforms.”

Cotugno’s 22 years in the Pittsburgh market also includes four with WPGH and WCWB.

“It is a tremendous honor to be part of the KDKA and CBS/CW Pittsburgh family, so I feel extremely fortunate and excited to have the opportunity to lead our operations,” Cotugno said. “I am grateful to Peter and everyone else at CBS for their faith in me and the support they have always provided. I am privileged to be part of a terrific team here and look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to uphold KDKA’s legacy and grow our business by making our premium local content available to viewers whenever and wherever they want to watch.”

Local streaming news service CBSN Pittsburgh is expected to launch by early 2020.

Prior to his work in local television, Cotugno served in the United States Air Force.