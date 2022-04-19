KCPQ Seattle Rebrands Morning Show

KCPQ Seattle, known as Fox 13, rebranded its morning show as Good Day Seattle starting April 18. The newscast runs 4:30-10 a.m. on weekdays, and weekends 8-11 a.m. on sister station KZJO.

The program was previously known as Fox 13 Morning Show. The Seattle stations themselves rebranded in the fall, going with Fox 13 and Fox 13 Plus instead of Q13 and JoeTV.

“The Good Day brand is among the most recognizable local news franchises in America,” said VP and news director Jake Wiederrich. “This is an exciting new chapter for our dynamic morning newscast, and I look forward to seeing our team take Good Day Seattle to the next level.”

KCPQ-KZJO is part of Fox Television Stations, which acquired the stations in 2019. KZJO is affiliated with MyNetworkTV.

There are 13 Good Day-branded programs within the FTS group.

Good Day Seattle is anchored by Bill Wixey and Liz Dueweke, with weather from meteorologists Brian MacMillan and Abby Acone, and traffic reporting from Adam Gehrke. The weekend morning news program is anchored by Brian Flores and Chynna Greene.

Seattle-Tacoma is DMA No. 12. ■