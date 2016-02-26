KCPQ Seattle to Premiere Redesigned News Set Feb. 29

KCPQ, Tribune Broadcasting’s Fox affiliate in Seattle, will premiere its redesigned news set on Monday.

Designed in conjunction with BDI (Broadcast Design International), the studio has updated technology and regional imagery that will change during the day and throughout the seasons.

“Seattle’s status as a world leader in technology is well-known but the unique beauty of the Northwest’s trees, water and mountains draws people here as well,” said Pam Pearson, senior VP and general manager. “That is why we chose to incorporate both attributes in our new studio which is technologically advanced and a reflection of the amazing communities we call home.”

The station, which offers viewers 10 hours of local news on weekdays, has interactive monitor walls in the set. The wall is visible to viewers, giving them a chance to see exactly what’s going on via video, traffic maps and weather radar.

“As we move into what is really a meeting space for our passionate journalists and expert contributors, Q13 News has a renewed sense of purpose and a sharpened focus which can only translate into better ways to serve our local viewers with all the news, weather, traffic and moments from a team you want to spend time with,” said Erica Hill, news director.