KCNC-TV Denver Adds Newscasts, Takes Community Approach

KCNC-TV, the CBS-owned station in Denver, said it will be adding 10 hours of local news per week and shifting to a community journalism approach.

The new newscast will air on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting September 12. .The station currently airs The Drew Barrymore Show at 9 a.m. and Dr. Phil at 4 p.m.

To provide more community reporting each member of the station’s news staff, from anchors to editors, will be covering important news in the neighborhoods they live in.

Also news staffers are being assigned beats geographically. For Example anchor Jim Benemann and reporter Marissa Armas will cover Denver; reporter Connor McCue, anchor Karen Leigh and anchor Dominic Garcia will cover Douglas County and reporter Alan Gionet will key an eye on the foothills and Boulder County.

Political reporter Shaun Boyd will continue to stay on top of that beat, while covering her neighborhood.

“The hard-working journalists at CBS News Colorado will serve our communities with reporting that resonates with the audience,” News Director Kristine Strain said. “They’re not only taking on the most pressing topics, but also looking at what is working, what is not, and sharing solutions. We live in these communities, know the people we serve, and we care about continuing to make Colorado a great place to live.” ■