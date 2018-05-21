Kaufman to Head Consumer Products at Viacom/Nickelodeon

Pamela Kaufman was named president of Viacom/Nickelodeon Global Consumer Products, a new post that gives her oversight of the consumer products business across the Viacom Media Networks and Paramount Pictures.

Kaufman had been president of consumer products and chief marketing officer at Nickelodeon, where she developed franchises including SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and PAW Patrol.

“Expanding and diversifying our consumer products businesses around the world is a key strategic initiative that will help drive Viacom’s future growth,” said Bob Bakish, CEO of Viacom. "The exceptional leadership and vision Pam has demonstrated at Nickelodeon make her a natural fit for this exciting new position, and her appointment will accelerate our efforts in building this important global business."

Kaufman’s teams have delivered innovative products and designs for all demos and aisles in every market, Viacom said.

She has also forged partnerships with top retailers and leading licensing partners, in addition to developing cutting-edge collaborations with some of the biggest names in fashion, sports and social media, including Jeremy Scott, Carmelo Anthony, Vans, New York lifestyle brand KITH, (RED) and teen star JoJo Siwa.

Kaufman was named to Multichannel News's 2016 Wonder Women class.