Katz Media Group Nominates Its Political Team for Promotions

With an election year around the corner, Katz Media is expanding its political sales division and promoting its leaders.

Trevor Heaton was named president of political strategy for Katz Television Group. Heaton had been senior VP of political sales. He continues to report to Craig Broitman, chief operating officer of Katz Television Group.

Jared Salles was elevated to senior VP of political sales. He was VP of political sales for eight years.

Brad Phillips was named VP, general sales manager. Phillips has been sales manager since 2015.

“Katz is committed to providing advertisers with hyper-focused expertise in the political category,” Katz Media Group CEO Mark Gray said. “For over three decades, Katz has been a leader in the political arena with its pulse on the ever-changing market. Our team strategizes with political agencies and campaigns to leverage the power of local broadcast and digital media to connect with voters at significant scale. No other company is better positioned to provide simultaneous results across several media platforms for the political advertising community.”

The Katz political team managed more than $2.5 billion in political advertising during the combined 2020 and 2022 election cycles.

“I am excited to lead our dynamic team into the 2024 political cycle,” Heaton said. “In their new roles, Jared and Brad will help manage high-level relationships with campaigns and political organizations. Our team’s decades of experience, relationships, and sales strategy will help political advertisers navigate the complex political advertising landscape and leverage Katz’s massive reach to connect with key voters nationwide.”