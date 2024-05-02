Katz Media Group Names Craig Broitman President

Katz Media Group said that Craig Broitman will become president of the company, succeeding Leo MacCourtney, who announced that he is retiring effective July 1.

Broitman has been Katz’ COO since 2012.

"Craig's exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision, and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal choice to lead our organization into the future. Under his guidance, we are confident that Katz Television Group will continue to thrive and deliver extraordinary value to our clients and partners,"said Mark Gray, CEO of Katz Media Group.

MacCourtney’s media career has spanned five decades. He was named president of Katz Television Group in 2012 and was inducted into Broadcasting+Cable’s Hall of Fame in 2022.

"Leo's contributions to Katz Television Group and the media industry have been immeasurable,” said Gray. “His unwavering commitment and visionary leadership have been instrumental in shaping the company’s success and guiding it through significant milestones and the evolving media landscape. We extend our deepest gratitude for his outstanding contributions and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement. He will be deeply missed.”

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities I've had at Katz and for the many wonderful colleagues I've had the privilege to work alongside," said MacCourtney. "It has been an honor to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization, and I am proud of what we have achieved together."

Katz sells advertising on television stations, radio stations and other video and audio outlets to national advertisers, providing access to more than 250 million weekly active consumers through its three companies - Katz Radio Group, Katz Television Group and Katz Digital Group.

“I look forward to building on our legacy of success, driving innovation, and delivering unparalleled value to our clients,” said Broitman. “Together with our talented team, I am confident that we will continue to elevate the standard of excellence in media sales."