MacCourtney, Broitman Named Katz Television Presidents

Leo MacCourtney and Craig Broitman have been named presidents of Katz Television Group. The pair "will lead innovation across the Katz TV Group, developing new and innovative efforts to serve the company's broadcasters and agency partners by taking advantage of technology and modern multiplatform television opportunities," said Katz in a statement.

Jim Beloyianis, former president of Katz Television Group, and Michael Spiesman, former president of Katz's Continental Television Sales, have departed the company.

MacCourtney is the former president of Eagle Television Sales. He will focus on "strengthening broadcaster relationships, driving business development and overseeing overall strategic direction for the company," said Katz in a statement.

"It's an honor and a privilege to be given this opportunity to lead Katz TV with Craig into its next phase of innovation, creativity and development," said MacCourtney. "I look forward to building on Katz TV's outstanding reputation for client service by expanding our efforts to provide agencies and advertisers with the latest technological offerings and customized solutions across multiple video, mobile and web-based platforms."

Broitman, former president of Millennium Sales and Marketing, will lead ad sales operations, agency and broadcaster connectivity, and continue to head the development of the company's digital capabilities. He began his career at Katz TV in 1986.

"We look forward to building on Katz TV's ability to harness the incredible reach and flexibility of local television by exploring all of the new possibilities technology and digital offerings present to advertisers," he said.