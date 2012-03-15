'Katie' to Premiere Sept. 10

Disney-ABC's new talk show, Katie, will premiere on Monday, September 10, 2012, the company said Thursday. The show, starring former CBS News and Today Show anchor Katie Couric, is cleared in 94% of the country for its fall launch.

During an internal webcast to television stations who have acquired the show, executive producer Jeff Zucker, who also will serve as day-to-day showrunner, announced that Joe Terry, who directed Oprah for 14 years, will direct Katie. Kathy Samuels will be co-executive producer, which Disney-ABC confirmed earlier this week. Zucker also unveiled the show's new logo.

"Katie and I are thrilled to share these updates with our partners and Katie's fans," said Zucker. "We now have our studio, a great-looking logo that exudes all of the qualities that we want the show to convey, and a terrific team with a diverse background of experience. We couldn't be more excited about September 10. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Katie will be produced at Disney-ABC's TV One studio in Manhattan.