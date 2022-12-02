Katherine Heigl’s ‘Firefly Lane’ Starts Season Two on Netflix

Season two of drama Firefly Lane, with Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke in the cast, premieres on Netflix December 2. Nine episodes come out December 2, and seven more premiere in 2023.

Season two is the final season.

Maggie Friedman created the show, about two women who trace their lives, and friendship, back to their teen years in the ‘70s. Heigl, formerly of Grey’s Anatomy, plays Tully, the host of a daytime talk show. Chalke portrays Kate, a divorced woman trying to get back into the workforce.

“What could possibly have ended the tight-knit 30-year friendship of Tully and Kate, our ‘Firefly Lane Girls Forever?’ We'll learn the answer this season,” teases Netflix.

Storylines include Kate dealing with the aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, and Tully facing a lawsuit after walking away from her show. Tully also searches for the father she never met.

Back in the ‘70s, Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Tully’s hippie mother Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far from Firefly Lane.

Ali Skovbye and London Robertson play Tully as a girl. Roan Curtis portrays young Kate. Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Yael Yurman and India de Beaufort are also in the cast.

IndieWire gave the new season a C+ (opens in new tab). “It’s doubtful this season will do much to bring new fans into Firefly Lane,” the review reads, “but it remains a compelling soap opera for those who can remember growing up in each of the respective eras the series focuses on. Chalke and Heigl still work well together, but this remains, firmly, the latter’s show. Despite it all, we’ll miss this duo. It’ll be sad to say goodbye to the Firefly Lane girls and all their wacky hijinks next year.”

Kristin Hannah wrote the novel the series is based on. ■