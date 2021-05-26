Netflix Finally Delivers Season 2 Nod to ‘Firefly Lane’

Katherine Heigl (left) as Tully and Sarah Chalke as Kate in Netflix's 'Firefly Lane'

Count Firefly Lane as one of those high-initial-impact shows that Netflix doesn’t end up canceling before a second season.

It certainly seemed touch-and-go there for a while.

The flashback-laden series, based on Kristin Hannah's best-selling eponymous novel, developed for TV and executive produced by show runner Maggie Friedman (Eastwick, Spellbound), and starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as very different lifelong friends, will get a second round of 10 episodes, debuting in 2022.

Firefly Lane debuted on Netflix on Feb. 3 and garnered more than 1.3 billion minutes of U.S. streaming, according to Nielsen measurements for the week of Feb. 1-7. That was more than any other show on the four biggest U.S. subscription streaming services—Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus.

And it had some staying power--the show's first 10 episodes, posted all at once, garnered just under 1.3 billion streaming minutes for the week of Feb. 8-14, ranking it No. 1 that week, too.

No major U.S. SVOD show has exceeded 1 billion streaming minutes in a week since.

It stayed in Nielsen's top 10 overall rankings until Netflix's similarly targeted Ginny & Georgia debuted at No. 1 on Feb. 24.

Conspicuously, Ginny & Georgia had a first-week minutes total of under 1 billion, but it received a season 2 nod back in mid-April.

Of course, the respective economic models of the two series might have impacted the timing of Netflix's decision-making. While Ginny & Georgia features a cast of largely journey-men and women TV actors, the Firefly Lane adaptation is on the hook to extend the established Chalk, not to mention film star Heigl.