Katherine Creag, WNBC Reporter, Has Died

Katherine Creag, reporter on WNBC New York’s Today in New York, passed away Feb. 10. She was 47. She had worked that morning and her death was unexpected and sudden.

Creag joined WNBC in 2011. "For ten years Kat was one of our cornerstones, always willing to help in any situation, whether it was a colleague in need or a shift that needed to be covered,” said Amy Morris, WNBC VP of news, in an email to staff. “She was thoughtful, funny and relentless. And even on the toughest days she was a bright light, quick with a kind word and a smile.”

A Manila native, Creag graduated from New York University in 1996 and spent five years at the Fox group before joining the NBC-owned stations, working on WNYW New York's Good Day New York. She’d also worked in Dallas, Charlotte and Syracuse.

“I go to work when you're coming home from the club,” read part of Creag’s Twitter bio.

Creag was the mother of three young children.

“This is a very difficult day for our station,” said Eric Lerner, president and general manager, WNBC. “Kat Creag was a beloved member of the WNBC news team and a great friend to so many. She loved her viewers and the city she so ably served. We are heartbroken and will miss her. Our thoughts are with her family at this time.”