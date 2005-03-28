Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast TV

Andy Alford, station manager/general sales manager, WGCL Atlanta, upped to VP/general manager.

Denise Finch, account executive, KTVT Dallas, named local sales manager.

At KTXA Fort Worth, Texas: Glenn Coleman, account executive, promoted to local sales manager; Kyle Brawner, account executive, Viacom Spot Sales Office, Austin, Texas, named national sales manager.

At KAUT Oklahoma City: Nick Nicoll, account executive, KOCO Oklahoma City, Okla., named new business development manager; Tina Dawson, account executive, KOKH/KOCB Oklahoma City, named national sales manager.

Cable TV

At Cox Communications: Dan Henson, director, customer operations, Western region, promoted to VP, customer operations, Las Vegas; Jermica Curry, national sales support manager, Cox business services, promoted to director, national sales operations, Cox business services; Cathy Ferguson, marketing coordinator and corporate event planner, Shenandoah Life Insurance, Roanoke, Va., named account coordinator, Cox Media, Roanoke, Va.

Gary Waterfield, area VP, West division, Comcast, Salt Lake City, returns to Comcast Southern division, Charleston, S.C., as VP.

Programming

Deborah Gibson, senior director, production finance, Court TV, New York, promoted to VP.

Matthew Frankel, VP, public relations, IFC Companies, New York, named VP, corporate communications, Rainbow Media Holdings, New York.

At Turner Broadcasting System Inc., Atlanta: Karen Cassell, senior VP, public relations, TBS and TNT, promoted to senior VP, entertainment public relations, TBS Inc.; Monica Neal, VP, public relations, Turner South, adds oversight of Turner Classic Movies; James Glasscock, director, advanced media technology, Turner, Atlanta, named director, business development, Turner Broadcasting System Inc., Atlanta.

Kelvin Davis, senior director, editorial operations, CNN/U.S., Atlanta, named senior director, sales and affiliate relations, CNN NewSource sales, Atlanta.

Janice Moore, VP, corporate marketing, Rainbow Media/IFC Network, New York, named senior VP, marketing, WE: Women’s Entertainment, New York.

Daniel Smith, director, production, Playboy Entertainment Group, Inc., Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Anthony White, senior VP/director, Futures, Western region, Initiative Los Angeles, joins Hallmark Channel/Hallmark Movie Channel, Los Angeles, as VP, marketing.

At NBC Universal Cable, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.: Corinne Bellville, regional sales manager, named director, affiliate field sales; Heather McCallion, manager, Southeast region, promoted to director, affiliate field sales; Jennifer Toole, manager, promoted to director, affiliate field sales Northeast region.

Becky A. Powhatan, executive VP, business affairs and general counsel, The Weather Channel, Atlanta, adds oversight of affiliates sales and affiliate operations.

Journalism

Katherine Creag, reporter, KDFW Dallas, named reporter, Good Day New York, WNYW New York.

Gloria Borger, co-anchor, Capital Report, CNBC, Washington/special correspondent, NBC News, Washington, returns to CBS News, Washington, as national political correspondent.

Phil Ferro, meteorologist, Telemundo 51, Miami, named chief meteorologist, WSVN Miami.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Joel Patrick Kennedy, writer, Bader Rutter & Associates, Milwaukee, promoted to account executive.

Technology

George Wojtan, formerly partner, Cabling Technology Sales Inc., Mt. Prospect, Ill., becomes datacom and telecom sales manager, Western region, Network Video Technologies, Menlo Park, Calif.

Radio

Andi Sporkin, communications and marketing consultant, named VP, communications, NPR, Washington.

Jeffrey Boden, director, sales, WJZW-FM and WRQX-FM Washington, named president/general manager of the stations.

Natalie Conner, VP/director, sales, WXTU-FM and WRDW-FM Philadelphia, appointed GM, WXTU-FM.

Allied Fields

Helen Rosenberg, formerly executive VP/CFO, Focus Features/USA Films, Los Angeles, named chief financial officer, West Coast, Nielsen Entertainment, Los Angeles.

Spotlight

With Dan Smith’s promotion from director to VP of production at Playboy Entertainment Group, his former colleagues at ABC Family must be watching his rise at the company with interest. Since joining PEGI in 2002, Smith has been part of the production teams for hidden-camera series Totally Busted (hosted by Steve-O of Jackass), Spice Clips and Night Calls Hotline.

The Chicago native earned his B.S. in economics and theater from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, then got an M.B.A. from UCLA in 1990.

After a flirtation with the agency business, Smith joined the Samuel Goldwyn Co. in 1993 and became VP of television development and production, working on the amateur athletic competition show American Gladiators.

He also revamped the heroic dolphin in The New Flipper and put a game-show twist on frightening tales with Secrets of the Crypt Keeper’s Haunted House.

In 1998, Smith joined Fox Family Channel—later ABC Family—and became VP of development and production, helping bring Scariest Places on Earth to the small screen.

“There were dozens of networks trying to pursue the same demo,” Smith says of the kids’ audience. “It’s exciting to be producing programming that people are willing to pay for.”