KARE Names Jim Thomas Director of Marketing, Brand and Audience Engagement
KARE Minneapolis said it named Jim Thomas as director of marketing, brand and audience engagement, effective July 1.
Thomas currently owns and operates Jim Thomas Media, which works with media organizations to develop strategies and brands.
He is replacing Janeen Vogelaar, who left the Tegna-owned NBC affiliate to join Salo, a local business.
“We are thrilled to bring on a marketing leader with Jim’s strategic vision, understanding of the new media landscape and track record of successful leadership,” KARE president and general manager Bill Dallman said.
Before hanging out his own shingle, Thomas did marketing at KDVR-KWGN Denver. He also spent time as lead marketing consultant for Magid Associates. ■
