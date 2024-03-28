‘Karamo’ Picked Up for Season 3

Karamo has been renewed for a third season, Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News, said Thursday.

The conflict talker is hosted by reality television personality, author, actor, producer and activist Karamo Brown, who previously starred on Netflix’s reboot of Queer Eye.

“With his direct, no-nonsense approach, Karamo has established himself as one of daytime television's most authentic and innovative hosts,” Wilson said in a statement. “In each episode, Karamo tackles a wide range of topics, often intense and dramatic subject matters, while boldly representing all sides of the story with a goal of getting to the emotional core of the conflict.”

Along with NBCU’s The Steve Wilkos Show, which has been renewed for its 18th season, Karamo is produced in Stamford, Connecticut, at NBCU’s Stamford Studios Production. The show is executive produced by Kerry Shannon and co-executive produced by Gloria Harrison-Hall.

“For the last two seasons, Karamo has listened, empowered and motivated our guests to confront difficult parts of their lives and take the first step toward a resolution,” Shannon said. “Whether it’s a decades-long DNA mystery, a couple struggling with accusations of infidelity or a family in crisis, Karamo can connect with his guests on a deep and personal level.”

Karamo addresses such typical daytime topics as infidelity, DNA mystery, parenting and complex family dynamics but does it from the perspective of a gay Black man and single father. The show also features a popular segment called “Unlock the Phone,” in which guests can have Karamo’s investigative team uncover their partner’s cell-phone history.

For the 2023-24 season, Karamo is delivering the most growth compared to the prior year among all syndicated talk shows in households (26%) and total viewers (20%), according to NBCU. In the week ended March 17, Karamo averaged a 0.4 live plus seven national rating, according to Nielsen, and it has frequently hit a 0.5 this season.

“I’m beyond excited to come back and keep helping my audience grow emotionally and mentally,” Brown said. “In season three, things are going to continue to be exciting, entertaining and, most importantly, elevated. I can’t wait!”