‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ Renewed for Season 18

The Steve Wilkos Show has been renewed for its 18th season in national syndication, Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News, said Wednesday.

“For 17 seasons, Steve Wilkos has not only evolved as a host, but also has the unique ability to relate to people from all walks of life,” Wilson said in a statement. “His willingness to get to the heart of the matter has kept The Steve Wilkos Show at the forefront and will continue to do so for the show’s 18th season.

The show is hosted by Wilkos and executive produced by his wife, Rachelle. It was spun out of Jerry Springer in 2007. Wilkos, a former Chicago police officer and U.S. Marine, had appeared on Springer as one of Springer’s key bouncers since 1994.

“I want to congratulate Steve on a milestone 30 years in television,” Wilson continued. “We watched him take charge on The Jerry Springer Show in 1994 [before] helming his own show beginning in 2007, which was an extraordinary achievement.”

The Steve Wilkos Show is a part of NBCUniversal’s conflict talk blocks that air in the afternoons on station groups, and on Nexstar, in particular, in top markets. Those blocks include repeats of Maury and Jerry Springer, as well as NBCU’s latest entry, Karamo, starring Karamo Brown, which is now in its second season and awaits a third season renewal.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the fans of the show as their continued support is the reason we’ve made it to a remarkable season 18,” Wilkos said. “I love doing my show and look forward to continuing to make a positive and long-lasting impact on the lives of our in-studio guests and at-home viewers.”

“I’m so proud of Steve as he continues to be a strong, authentic voice in daytime that resonates with so many fans across all of our platforms,” said executive producer Rachelle Wilkos. “His ability to connect, empathize and empower his guests in his own unique way is the key to the show’s success.”

The Steve Wilkos Show is syndication’s second longest-running talk show in original production, following only Disney’s Live with Kelly and Mark. The show is averaging 765,000 viewers season to date. According to NBCU, The Steve Wilkos Show delivers the most growth over lead-in among all syndicated talkers, increasing 40% in homes, 32% among women 25-54, and 30% among adults 25-54.

The Steve Wilkos Show is sold in 87% of the country and appears on leading station groups, including Nexstar, Sinclair, Weigel, Tegna, Sunbeam, Hearst, Scripps, Bahakel, Cox, Block, CW Plus and more.

The Steve Wilkos Show is executive produced by Rachelle Wilkos, co-executive produced by Selina Santos and distributed in national syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. The show is produced by Stamford Studios Productions, which also produces Karamo and previously produced Maury, Jerry Springer and Judge Jerry.