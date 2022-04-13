‘Karamo’ Sold in 90% of U.S. for Fall 2022 Debut

Karamo, a new daily talk show from NBCUniversal starring Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, is on track to debut nationally in syndication this fall with the show sold in 90% of the country, said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News.

The new series, which replaces NBCU’s long-running Maury in many time-slots across the country, has been sold to such station groups as Nexstar, Weigel, Sinclair, Tegna, Sunbeam, Hearst, Scripps, Capital, Bahakel, Block, CW Plus, Mission Broadcasting and more. Karamo will air on such stations as WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, WCIU Chicago, WPHL Philadelphia, WATL Atlanta, WLVI Boston, WKCF Orlando, WSVN Miami and WJW Cleveland.

“Karamo has done an incredible job guest hosting Maury many times over the past two seasons. Karamo is a true fan of the genre who will bring that passion, along with his unique skill set and life experiences to guide his guests through life’s dramatic crossroads and build a lasting connection with the daytime audience,” Wilson said in a statement. “Karamo is the next generation of compelling relationship-based talk, with a truly special host and we are so happy to offer this show to our station partners across the country.”

Karamo is one of several new talk shows coming to syndication this fall, including Warner Bros.' Jennifer Hudson, which has been picked up by the Fox Television Stations, as well as Debmar-Mercury's Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd and replacing Wendy Williams. Fox First Run also is rolling out new game show Pictionary, starring Jerry O'Connell.

While those four news shows are coming in, many shows are headed out, including Warner Bros.' long-running Ellen DeGeneres and panel talker The Real, Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams and Nick Cannon, Stage 29 Productions' DailyMailTV and The Doctors; Sony Pictures Television's The Good Dish; and NBCUniversal's Maury and Judge Jerry.

Karamo plans to “authentically address a wide range of topics including infidelity, race, parenting, and complex family dynamics. On both linear and digital, Karamo’s fresh voice has broad appeal where conflict meets compassion, as he gives thoughtful and genuine advice to each of his guests,” said NBCU in a release.

“Growing up, hosting a daytime talk show seemed unrealistic and unattainable, but it was my dream. I used to run home from school as a kid to watch this genre’s icons Sally, Donahue and Maury,” Brown said, also in a statement. “My biggest goal is to help, and connect with, people from all walks of life. As a black, gay man of first-generation immigrants, opportunities for my goals seemed impossible so I want to thank everyone involved for believing in me and trusting me to explore all the highs and lows of life and celebrate with their audiences. We are all taking this journey together, so let’s start talking and growing.”

Karamo will be shot at NBCU’s Stamford, Conn. broadcast center and will feature a studio audience that will play an integral role on the show.

Karamo is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Stamford Media Center Productions, with the same production team that was behind NBCU’s The Steve Wilkos Show, The Jerry Springer Show, Judge Jerry and Maury. Paul Faulhaber is executive producer.