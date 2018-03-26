Netflix Orders Second Season of ‘Queer Eye’

Netflix has ordered a second season for Queer Eye, its unscripted reimagining of the Bravo series that debuted in 2003.

The new series is produced by Scout Productions with David Collins, Rob Eric, Michael Williams and Jen Lane the executive producers. ITV Entertainment also produces the series with David George, David Eilenberg, Adam Sher and Jordana Hochman on board as exec producers.

Netflix’s Fab Five returns for season two: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion).

Netflix also announced season two for the unscripted series Dope, which it calls “a bracing look at the war on drugs”; Drug Lords, about notorious kingpins; home baking show Nailed It! and The Toys That Made Us, featuring “the minds behind history’s most-iconic toy franchises discuss the rise--and sometimes fall--of their billion dollar creations.”

“These series are indicative of what we're trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television,” said Bela Bajaria, VP of content at Netflix. “These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy--and that’s just Queer Eye.”